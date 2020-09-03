PLANS for a single bungalow have been refused over fears it will create an "unacceptable hazard" on a village road.
PSCS Ltd applied for permission to build the three-bedroom bungalow and associated parking on land next to Bentley Road, Weeley.
The application went before Tendring Council's planning committee on Wednesday after being called in for scrutiny by ward councillor Peter Harris, on behalf of the parish council.
The parish council feared it would be backland development and an overdevelopment of a very narrow site.
Councillor Jeff Bray spoke out against the plans after Essex Highways said it created an "unacceptable hazard" on the road.
Mr Harris added: "I know there are many near misses on that corner - it's a blind corner and people fly around there.
"In my opinion its dangerous if you're going to have vehicles reversing out of there.
"It's an accident waiting to happen."
He added that it was an overdevelopment of the site and was also "back garden development".
The plans were rejected by six votes to two.