GRANTS of £1,000 are up for grabs for community groups across Clacton.
Children and young people across the UK will be supported with grants from Tesco as part of a new scheme launched this week.
Thousands of groups and charities across Clacton who support younger people will be able to apply for funding provided by the Bags of Help scheme throughout October, November and December.
Potential organisations who can apply include those supporting mental health, outdoor activities, educational activities, young carers, bereavement counselling, child poverty and vulnerable at risk children.
Since the Coronavirus pandemic, the Bags of Help Covid-19 Communities Fund has given £4million of support to more than 8,000 charities and groups across country.
Keith Jackson, Tesco's local communications manager for the East of England, said: “Young people have been among those most impacted by the pandemic, with schools closing across the country and many missing out on all important services impacted by lockdown.
“We’re encouraging any group who is working to support children and young people across the UK to apply for the new funding.
"We hope it can make a real difference to lives of so many around the country.“ Any groups in Clacton that would benefit from this funding are encouraged to apply online at tescobagsofhelp.org.uk.