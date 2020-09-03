MORE than 3,000 young people in Colchester and Tendring could benefit from a £2billion government fund to help them into work, figures suggest.

The newly launched Kickstart scheme is aimed at people aged 16-24 who are at risk of being “left behind” in a labour market hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

It will subsidise six-month work placements for Universal Credit claimants in the age group who are out of work and facing long-term unemployment.

Department for Work and Pensions data shows there were 1,811 people aged 16-24 who were unemployed and on Universal Credit in Tendring and 1,625 in Colchester at the most recent count on June 11.

They were among 51,000 young people out of work and claiming the benefit across the East of England, and 628,000 across Britain as a whole.

The state will pay employers £1,500 to set up support and training for someone on a placement, as well as covering the National Minimum Wage, which ranges from £4.55 an hour for 16-year-olds up to £8.20 for those aged 21-24.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This isn’t just about kickstarting our country’s economy – it is an opportunity to kickstart the careers of thousands of young people who could otherwise be left behind as a result of the pandemic.

“The scheme will open the door to a brighter future for a new generation and ensure the UK bounces back stronger as a country.”

But the Labour Party says the programme has been delayed and lacks coordination, while warning the scheme must lead to meaningful work.

There were more 20-years-olds (299) on Universal Credit in Tendring in June than any other year group eligible for the work placements.

In Colchester, there were more 23-years-olds (272) than any other year group.