A DISABLED mum who has been shielding since the start of the pandemic says her daughter is now too afraid to hug her after returning to school.

Jennifer East lives in Salmon Close, Clacton, with her husband, Scott, 45, and her 11-year-old daughter, Tayla.

Mrs East suffers with a complex immune system disorder called Common Variable Immunodeficiency, which was diagnosed back in 2014.

As a result of her being most at risk to the more deadly traits of coronavirus, the entire family has had to remain indoors for the last six months.

Her husband, a self-employed maintenance worker, has had to sacrifice an income in order to protect her.

“I have had the disorder my entire life and it impacts my life a great deal,” said Mrs East.

“Before the pandemic we had to be careful where we went because I wasn’t allowed in places where the risk of infection would be too great.

“I’ve had pneumonia twice because people in the past have turned up to see me with a cough or a cold.

“I’ve been hospital three times where I have been seriously ill because of my immunodeficiency.

“I dread to think what would happen if I was to get Covid-19, so since the start of the pandemic, we have not been out.”

Despite the heightened threat to Mrs East should anyone from her household mingle with others, her daughter has today returned to school.

Tayla, who has global development delay and autism spectrum disorder, studies at Market Field, in Elmstead Market.

The thought of finally having to open up their family bubble, however, has proved a stressful ordeal for both Tayla and her mum - not least because of the potential consequences.

Mrs East added: “I am extremely anxious and I am really worried about her going back.

“Tayla is really upset too and she is now worried that she will not be able to come near me or hug me.

“She has been in tears saying she didn’t want me to make her go back because she wants to keep me safe and does not want to make me ill.”

As much as Mrs East wants to see Tayla return to education and experience a degree of normality again, she cannot hide her concerns.

She believes Downing Street has been too hasty in sending children with vulnerable relatives back to the classroom.

“I don’t think children of parents that are shielding should be going back,” she said.

“And I don’t think the Government cares about the dangers and risks.

“I feel that they are more set on getting the economy started, so, of course, if they get the kids back to school more parents can go out to work.

“Tayla’s school has been really good and tried to put things in place to make it as safe for me as they possibly can.

“But it still doesn’t make me feel any better.”