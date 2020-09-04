CAFE owners are on the hunt for new tenants to take on the business after its previous occupants left due to the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Barn Café, in Saint Mary’s Road, Great Bentley, has been a popular destination for those living in the village and surrounding areas for several years.

During the lockdown, its hardworking occupants had attempted to adapt to the unprecedented circumstances by offering home deliveries of cakes in a bid generate income.

But despite their best efforts to remain afloat, the café's tenants, known as Kevin, Karen, and Sophie, have had to leave.

As a result, the café has had to be temporarily closed, but will reopen once new tenants have been found.

In an online statement, a spokesman for the Barn Café said: "Thank you for your messages about Kevin, Karen ,Sophie and their wonderful team leaving the café, it's so sad to see them go.

"The café is run on a tenancy so, although, they as tenants have left, the Barn Café is just waiting for someone else to take it on and hopefully reopen in the not too distant future.

"So panic not but watch this space."

Anyone who is interested in leasing the Barn Café should send an email to mortons6@outlook.com.