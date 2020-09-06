PARENTS hope for good destiny and fortune among their children.

And many take a step further to increase their child’s chance of luck throughout life by giving them a 'lucky' moniker.

In a bid to discover the trendiest lucky baby names of 2020, Compare.bet examined Nameberry’s Top Baby Names of 2020 and can reveal which ones are bringing parents-to-be hope, luck and good fortune.

Here we decode the meanings behind potential names which made the list.

The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Girls

1. Iris – Meaning rainbow, symbolising luck

2. Evangeline – ‘Bearer of good news’ in Greek

3. Beatrice – Latin meaning of ‘she who brings happiness; blessed’

4. Jade – Stone transmitting wisdom and clarity

5. Kiara – Bright/light in Italian

6. Felicity – ‘luck/good fortune’ in Latin

7. Winfred – Meaning ‘friend of peace’

8. Clover – Plant name symbolising good luck

9. Octavia – Latin meaning ‘eight’, a lucky number

10. Amber – Rare gemstone connoting luck

The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Boys

1. Asher – Hebrew meaning of ‘Happy; happiness’

2. Felix – Latin meaning of ‘happy’ or ‘lucky’

3. Quinn – Irish-Gaelic meaning ‘sense, intelligence’

4. Chance – English meaning ‘good fortune’

5. Bennett – Latin meaning ‘blessed’

6. Edmund – Old English meaning ‘prosperity’ or ‘riches’

7. Benedict – Latin meaning ‘blessed’

8. Fisher – Meaning ‘fisherman’ which has connotations of superstitions

9. Seven – English meaning ‘inner wisdom’

10. Arley – Hebrew meaning ‘promise’

Compare.bet found that almost 8 in 10 parents surveyed (78%) would consider giving their child a lucky name, with only 22% wishing to avoid it.

Of those who would do so, a whopping 94% believe giving their child a name with meanings of good fortune will help them later in life.