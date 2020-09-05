A SHUTTLE bus service to take people to hospital has launched across the whole of Tendring.
Tendring Community Transport and Harwich Connexions have secured funding from the National Lottery, North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group and the Essex Community Foundation to extend their dial-a-ride services across the whole of the Tendring area.
The new door to door service, which started on Tuesday, operates six days a week between 9am and 5pm.
The Tendring Shuttle, as it has been named, is free for holders of a valid bus pass, however if users do not hold a valid local authority bus pass a fare will be charged.
The service will be operated using two vehicles.
Harwich Connexions will operate a vehicle starting in Harwich and Tendring Community Transport will operate a vehicle starting in Clacton.
The route will differ day by day depending on demand from the outlying villages.
The service will enable residents to attend Clacton and Harwich hospitals for outpatient appointments, visit sick relatives and will also allow individuals links to access GP surgeries, shops, friends, and work.
A spokesman said: “This will support residents who are isolated to enable them to get out and about which will support wellbeing and mental health.”
For more details call Harwich Connexions Transport on 01255 552010 or 01255 436962.