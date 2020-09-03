A DOG owner has admitted goading her dog into biting a police officer.

Units were called to De Grey Road, Colchester, in May after residents became concerned about the behaviour of Lucy Ackerman, who lived nearby at the time.

When officers arrived, Ackerman, 43, was aggressive, raising her fists and her pet Jack Russell was off the lead.

During a scuffle, she assaulted a police officer and a special constable, while the dog bit one of them on the hand.

Sharon Hall, prosecuting at Colchester Magistrates' Court, said: "She appeared to have been egging the dog on.

"The dog snarled and growled at the officer and she said: 'Go on girl.'

"She was flailing her arms around and struck one of the officers and the other was also assaulted when she kicked out.

"As she was being arrested the dog was jumping up and down and bit the officer on the hand.

"The crown is likely to make an application that she is not a fit and proper person to have dogs."

The dog could also be put down if it is found to be dangerous.

Ackerman, now of Raycliff Avenue, Clacton, admitted being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker when she appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court.

Kristina Smith, mitigating, said Ackerman was dealing with a bereavement at the time of the incident and was now much more careful with the dog.

She said: "She still has custody of the dog and is taking extra precautions now - muzzling it when they go out and making sure it is in a crate when people come to her home.

"Alcohol and drug use have been a factor in her previous offending.

"We do not say she used the dog as a weapon.

"Although the officer required a tetanus shot, it as not a serious bite injury."

Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report from the probation service.

Ackerman will be sentenced on October 5 at Colchester Magistrates' Court.