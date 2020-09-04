A DEDICATED young football coach has taken to the internet to help his team-mates hone their skills before returning to action.

Inspired by fitness fanatic Joe Wicks, Harry Mayhead, 21, has set up his own YouTube channel for pals at Market Field School, in Elmstead Market.

He uses it to post weekly videos, allowing players to hone their skills while they take a break from matches because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The disability team was launched two years ago and, in normal times, students from across Colchester and Tendring practise together every Saturday morning.

Covid-19 has put paid to that for now but players are still getting their fix of the beautiful game - thanks to hard-working Harry.

Market Field teacher Kierran Pearce said: "In normal times, we'd be getting ready for another academic year with our football club restarting.

"Unfortunately, we're unable to do that at the moment but one of our brilliant ambassadors has come up with a fantastic idea.

"Inspired by Joe Wicks, Harry is posting weekly videos with a new football skill or drill to try out.

"The hope is that this will give some of our most vulnerable players the chance to stay involved and inspire them to return to the club when we feel it is safe to do so.

"On a personal note, I'm so proud of Harry.

"He's developed into an outstanding coach and all the children who attend the club respect him.

"He understands how they feel and he's been in their position, feeling as if others won't understand him or give him the opportunities he deserves.

"He has big plans for the club and wants to inspire a national change in the way disability football is seen and run."

Market Field School has its own Multi Schools Council (MSC), which was set up by Mr Pearce.

Ambassadors work together to break down barriers between children in mainstream and specialist provision.

"Our MSC ambassadors have been amazing throughout the lockdown period and this is another example of their commitment and drive to support others," added Mr Pearce.

"Our Saturday morning sessions are more than just a kickabout and we see the club as a family.

"The game is football but the goal is much bigger than that and we want children and families to feel as if they belong to something.

"Harry and the other coaches create this wonderful environment and, by delivering free sessions online, he hopes to connect with the players who are missing our sessions but also attract new players.

"Our tagline is 'football for all' and that speaks volumes for what we hope to achieve."

Harry's videos can be watched via www.youtube.com/channel/UC2TzDGUo8VRJ1NrTqvUvLYA

To visit the Multi Schools Council Football Club Facebook page, head to facebook.com/MultiSchoolsfootballclub7/photos/a.104216627632139/199954461391688/?type=3&source=44