SCHOOLS across north Essex have taken “unprecedented steps” to ensure their classrooms are as safe as possible as they prepare to welcome back thousands of students.

Question marks have been raised about how best to reintegrate children into schools and colleges as result of the pandemic.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic some parents have voiced concerns about sending their sons or daughters back to school, despite the threat of fines for those who don’t.

Others, however, believe it is time for the country to return to a degree of normality and say it is essential students are not denied an education.

But, in line with Government advice, schools are now gradually starting to welcome back students.

Operating a staggered system, the Stanway School, Paxman Academy and Clacton County High School, have today allowed Year 7 pupils to return.

The same approach has been adopted by Colchester County High School for Girls and Harwich and Dovercourt High School, with the addition of Year 12 students.

Across the board, other year groups are being given different dates on which they can start their new school year to ensure the reintegration process is Covid-secure.

Students in years 8, 9, 10, 11, and 13 at Colchester County High School will be invited back tomorrow but at Clacton County High School and Harwich and Dovercourt High School, students in years 8, 9, 10, and 11 will not be back until Monday.

Coastal Academy students in Year 7 and 12 will go back on Monday and Year 11 and 13 pupils on Tuesday. But Year 8, 9, and 10, will not be returning until next Wednesday.

Stanway School’s years 8, 9, and 10 students will have to wait until Monday before getting back to work.

Jonathan Bland, head teacher at the Stanway School, whose Year 11s will return tomorrow, said: “We are all excited to welcome the students back to our school community, to offer support where it is needed and to continue their journey.

“We have missed them and look forward to seeing them.”

At secondary schools each year group will be classed as a ‘bubble’, so pupils from one year cannot mix with another.

At primary schools, however, such as Hamford Primary Academy, in Walton, which reopens on Monday, or Hamilton Primary School, in Colchester, which opens today, ‘bubbles’ will be reduced to just classes.

Other lower schools reopening on Monday include Harwich’s Mayflower Primary School and Colchester’s Highwoods Community Primary School on Monday.

Both St John’s Green Primary School in Colchester and Great Clacton C of E Junior School, are back in action from today.

Jean Quinn, from the National Education Union, said: “Teachers are looking forward to getting back and meeting with children again.

“Everyone has worked incredibly hard to make sure the buildings are safe.

“Parents should feel assured, because we are positive of everything being successful.”

Colchester MP Will Quince said: “It is important kids get back to school and that is why teachers have taken unprecedented steps to make schools Covid-secure. The work they have done is incredible.

“There will be parents with concerns, but I am sure schools will work with parents who might need reassurance."