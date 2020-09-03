THE chairman of a driving instructors’ group has slammed the officials for failing to reopen certain test centres in north Essex, saying it is not fair on learners.

Test hubs, including the ones in Colchester and Clacton, were shut five months ago as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and currently remain closed.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency says the buildings cannot be reopened safely until they are first thoroughly checked.

Many others, however, including those in Ipswich and Chelmsford, have been given the green light to once again start hosting testing learners.

As a result, hundreds of learner drivers, whose tests were cancelled at the start of lockdown, can either wait or opt to take their test on roads they are not familiar with.

Susan Whiteley, 70, runs Clacton Automatics and is the chairman of the Clacton and District Driving Instructors’ Association.

She says it is inexcusable to expect students to fork out on travelling to Ipswich or Chelmsford to take a test.

“I am concerned about the non-opening of the test centres and the effect it is having on pupils,” she said.

“The DVSA say pupils should be able to pass anywhere and to an extent I agree with that.

“But the money it will cost to go to Ipswich for lessons and take a test is considerable and my pupils cannot afford that.

“It is grossly unfair that one of my pupils may now have to wait until next year before she can do a test in her own town.

“The attitude of the DVSA is appalling.”

As well as budding drivers, Susan is also worried about the livelihoods of instructors.

She says the whole fiasco has seen many pupils cancel their lessons.

She added: “The whole situation stinks quite frankly and to say that instructors are fed up and despondent about this situation is putting it politely.

“We are being treated like mushrooms - kept in the dark and fed manure.”