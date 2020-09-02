THEE special days will be commemorated by flying flags at Clacton Town Hall this month.
Merchant Navy Day will be marked tomorrow (September 3), with the reading of a message from Prince Edward, President of the Seafarers UK charity, at 9.55am before the Red Ensign flag is hoisted at 10am.
Emergency Services Day will celebrate the work of the 999 organisations on September 9, again with the flying of a special flag.
Meanwhile the Battle of Britain flag will be flown for the weekend of September 18 to 21, to coincide with a memorial being held on September 20.
Tendring Council chairman Dan Land said: “The sterling and brave work of our Merchant Navy, those who work in the emergency services and those brave pilots and crew who protected our skies during the Battle of Britain can slip by without recognition.
“So I am pleased we are supporting again these commemorative days to show our appreciation for the work and sacrifice made across the Merchant Navy, RAF and our emergency services.”
