TWO men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a police chase.

PCSOs from the Clacton Community Policing Team spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously in Church Road, Clacton, on August 26.

It prompted officers to put in an information report on the vehicle.

Essex Roads Policing Unit then spotted a vehicle leaving the Clacton area three days later.

“After a short pursuit involving several traffic units the vehicle was stopped,” a spokesman said.

Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A large quantity of cash was also found by officers.

 



 