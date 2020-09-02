TWO men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences following a police chase.
PCSOs from the Clacton Community Policing Team spotted a vehicle acting suspiciously in Church Road, Clacton, on August 26.
It prompted officers to put in an information report on the vehicle.
Essex Roads Policing Unit then spotted a vehicle leaving the Clacton area three days later.
“After a short pursuit involving several traffic units the vehicle was stopped,” a spokesman said.
Two men were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
A large quantity of cash was also found by officers.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment