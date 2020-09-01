A YOUNG dinosaur fanatic enjoyed a T-Rexcellent birthday when three tiny-armed carnivores defied extinction for a special seafront surprise.

Cameron Crow celebrated turning four-years-old with a sunny, seaside trip to his family’s beach hut in Walton.

The budding paleontologist’s dad, Jonathan, 36, had spent his childhood visiting the coastal town, as a result of his grandparents living in the area.

Given the significance of Walton to the Crow family, Cameron’s aunt, Rebecca - who also has fond memories of the town - thought it would be the ideal place to surprise her nephew with a birthday gift he will never forget.

Alongside her partner James Ellender and son, Zachary, 39-year-old Rebecca, from Shenfield, decided to acquire three dinosaur costumes.

Since an even younger age, Cameron has been obsessed with the historic reptiles.

His wardrobe is filled with dinosaur-themed clothing, and his toy box is overflowing with plastic versions of the Jurassic beasts.

So, on the day of his birthday, the trio of theropods, dressed in their full T-Rex get-up, made their way to the seafront, where an unsuspecting Cameron was waiting.

“Lockdown has been tough on everyone and instead of a big family party in the garden like previous years, we had to celebrate on a much lower scale,” she said.

“Cameron loves dinosaurs so we decided that a few special guests would make the day even more special.

“We just misjudged how far we would have to walk from the car to the beach hut in our costumes.

“But Cameron laughed when he saw us and he was very impressed, so it was worth it.”

As well as making Cameron’s day, Rebecca’s prowling dinosaur routine along the seafront also impressed day trippers and locals.

Many were quick to whip out their smartphones and snap a quick photograph while other young children marvelled with joy at the creature costumes.

The stunt has since proved to be a roaring success online, too, with many Walton residents praising ‘Dinosaur Mum’ for going the extra mile on her nephew’s big day.

She added: “It was never my intention to surprise or make anyone else smile other than Cameron.

“We are a close family and not seeing each other as much has been hard.

“To see that we made lots of other people smile is the icing on the cake.

“It has really made us laugh at how many people saw us and photographed us and took the time to leave such lovely messages.

“It just shows what a fantastic community Walton has.”