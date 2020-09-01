A PROLIFIC shoplifter who assaulted an emergency worker has been banned from shops in Clacton.
Mark Myrie, 49, from Rosemary Road, Clacton, has been banned from all retail premises in Clacton town centre and at Brook Retail Park.
It comes after he was handed a criminal behaviour order by Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
He is also banned from carrying equipment that could be used for shoplifting and from all Co-op stores in England and Wales.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The conditions form part of a three-year criminal behaviour order, which Myrie was handed at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
"He was sentenced at the same time for four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of breaching a restraining order."
Myrie was jailed for a total of 20 weeks and must pay £350 compensation.
He had previously admitted the charges.