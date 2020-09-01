A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy has died following a medical emergency at a home in Clacton.

Emergency services, including the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, were called to reports of a boy being taken ill at a home in Oxford Road area at about 12.30pm on Monday.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Colchester General Hospital, but later sadly died.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: "We were contacted just after 1.35pm on Monday with information someone had been taken ill.

"We provided assistance to the ambulance service. The person sadly died.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious."

Essex Police said it would not release further details about the patient, including the patient's age.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed the patient was a six-year-old boy.

He said: “An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended a medical emergency.

"The patient was transported by land to Colchester General Hospital in a serious condition.”

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance confirmed it was also tasked to assist the ambulance service and the police with a male patient's medical emergency.

It added that the teams "worked together on scene to optimise patient outcome" before the boy was rushed to the emergency department.

St John's ward councillor Mark Stephenson said: "This is such a tragedy - no parent should outlive their child.

"We don't know what happened yet, but it must have been heart-breaking for all involved.

"The thoughts of myself and the community are with the family of the young boy at this very difficult time."