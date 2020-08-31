A post-mortem examination has been conducted on human bones which were discovered in a river last week.

Police officers were called shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday, after bones were discovered inside two black bin bags, which were recovered from the River Stour near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge in Sudbury.

A member of the public had spotted the bags in the river earlier in the afternoon and reported them to a ranger, who in turn called police following the discovery of the bones.

A shopping trolley was found a little further along the river from where the bags were located.

A Home Office post-mortem examination of the remains was completed on Sunday morning.

It found at this time it has not been possible to establish any form of identification or cause of death and further tests are now required.

This will be a lengthy process.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Mike Brown, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This initial examination has unfortunately not been able to move us any further forward at this stage.

"The remains will now be subject to further specialist forensic tests which we hope will provide us with more information.

“This process will take time, so it may be a little while until we are able to provide any further significant updates.

“At the forefront of all of our minds is that this was a person – somebody’s child, parent, partner or sibling – and at all times the bones will be treated with the utmost respect and dignity as the tests are completed.

“I would appeal to anyone who believes they have information about this discovery to contact us without delay.

"This includes anyone who believes they may know who deposited the remains, or anyone who saw someone carrying two black bin bags towards the river over the past week.

“We understand this discovery will have shocked and alarmed many people, but as stated before this is an incredibly rare occurrence and we do not believe there is any wider threat to anyone or cause for concern.

"Officers will remain at the scene over the coming days and extra patrols are taking place to provide reassurance.

“Finally, I just want to say thank you to all the local residents who have so far assisted us with this investigation, by either providing us with information, or simply for their patience as we conduct our enquiries.”

Specialist trained officers are continuing to search the immediate area around the river and its banks, with the assistance of divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit.

To enable this work to be completed safely and preserve the scenes, officers have had to close the footpath between Meadow Gate and Croft Gate.

An emergency navigation closure for the River Stour at the Croft Road footbridge has also been put in place.

These are expected to remain in place over the next few days, towards the middle of the week.

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via our online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N59-PO1 or by calling 101.

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have driven their vehicle in the vicinity of The Croft since Monday 24 August and has a dash cam fitted, to review the footage to see if they captured anything of significance.