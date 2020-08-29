A driver suffered a broken arm during an evening hit and run crash.
A black Ford Focus and a white Ford Fiesta were involved in the crash in the High Street in Thorpe-le-Soken outside the Bell Inn, just before 7.50pm on Tuesday 25 August.
The driver of the Fiesta suffered a broken arm. The Focus did not stop at the scene and officers are keen to speak to the driver.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to get in touch with Stanway's Roads Policing Unit by reporting online or calling 101. The incident number to quote is 1177 of 25 August. If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.