This is how the coronavirus infection rate in Tendring has changed in the last seven days, according to new figures.

Public Health England figures show how the rate of infection has changed over the week.

The figures, for the seven days to August 24, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 25-27) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Colchester the rate is now 2.6 cases per 100,000 people, following five new positive tests during the week.

This is down from 4.1 cases per 100,000 people the week before.

In Tendring the rate has risen stayed the same at 3.4 cases per 100,000 people for the last seven days.

During that time five people tested positive.

In Braintree the rate has risen to 4.6 cases per 100,000 people up from 1.3 the week before.

Maldon has also seen the rate rise with 4.6 cases per 100,000 people compared with 1.5 the week before.

How the rest of the UK compares:

In Pendle, 53 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 24 – the equivalent of 57.5 per 100,000 people. This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 81.4 in the seven days to August 17.

The rate in Blackburn with Darwen is 56.8, down from 68.1, with 85 new cases.

Oldham is third, where the rate has fallen from 81.0 to 51.9, with 123 new cases.

Two other areas have rates above 40 per 100,000: Bradford (41.3) and Manchester (41.2).