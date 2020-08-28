A motorbike rider was left with serious injuries after a crash.
Police were called to Great Bromley following a crash between a orange motorbike and a red Fiat 500.
It happened at on Harwich Road at the junction with Frating Road at 9.20am on Thursday August 20.
The 21-year-old rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone who saw what happened or has dash cam footage is asked to please call Stanway Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident number 267 of 20 August.
Alternatively, you can report it online at www.essex.police.uk.