INCENSED residents are “seething with anger” after piles of rubbish, including dirty nappies, were left at a playing field.

A traveller encampment had been set up at Eastcliff playing field, Holland-on-Sea, just days after being evicted from the same site.

After their first stop-off, homeowners claim Tendring Council workers had to spray down and sanitise garden fences, after they were urinated and defecated on.

The travellers have now left the playing fields for the second time in as many weeks following which a mountain of mess and discarded trees were discovered.

Martin Davidson, 53, from Holland-on-Sea, was on his way to a see a double-glazing client when he spotted the waste and decided to film it for evidence purposes.

He said: “I honestly couldn’t believe what I saw so I had to video it because it is so disrespectful and disgraceful that people will not actually believe how bad it is.

“I am going to have a heart attack one day because I am just seething with anger and I get wound up about it.

“I love living in Holland-on-Sea but if I did that, I would get fined and it isn’t a fair or level-playing field for the rest of us.

“Sometimes we can look past a bit of rubbish, but the nappies they have left this time are disgusting and dirty and the smell is indescribable.”

Wendy Stockdale, who lives a few minutes from the Eastcliff playing field, was pleased to see the traveller group has left the area.

“l was thrilled the travellers had left but I was stunned at the state our park had been left in,” she said.

“There were dirty nappies, rubbish and lots of piles of garden rubbish dotted around the field, so I tried to stay clear of the worst bits.”

After the initial encampment was moved on, nearby residents called on Tendring Council to replace wooden posts with concrete bollards to stop people from setting up encampments on the land.

Tendring Council said the travellers have now moved on.

“The encampment situated on Eastcliff fields has now been vacated by travellers after they were issued with a formal direction to leave by the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit.

“While some groups do leave areas relatively tidy we often find instances such as this where waste is left, particularly around play equipment intended for use by children, which is highly unacceptable.

“Tendring Council officers will arrange for the waste to be cleared up and the site cleaned and sanitised, especially around the children’s play area.

“Any damage caused will be investigated and work will be undertaken soon in an effort to secure the site against further encampments.”