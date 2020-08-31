A LONG-SERVING insurance veteran is marking a milestone of 60 years working for the same business.

Keith Knott, 77, joined Nimmo’s Insurance Brokers, in Station Road, Clacton, as an officer junior at the age of just 16, back in September 1960.

Having left Pathfields School with far from enviable grades, Mr Knott assumed he would just continue working for his father’s grocery shop or end up on a farm.

His mother, however, had other ideas, and sent him for what was a successful interview with John Nimmo, who started the insurance company in 1947.

Over the next two decades, Mr Knott, whose son, David, also now works for the business, worked his way up, and eventually bought Nimmo’s in 1980.

“Going into that office environment for the first time, having worked only on land, was quite a learning curve,” admits Mr Knott.

“I didn’t really have an education but I got my head down and I was enjoying life and really happy working at Nimmo’s.

“I was a willing worker, and always have been, and I think working with the public beforehand really helped me because I respected people.

“They keep you in a job and pay your wages, so it is always about looking after people and not always thinking about yourself.

“And the enjoyable moments of the job come from ending the day or the week knowing you have made your clients happy, that’s the satisfaction.”

Mr Knott, who is now the firm’s managing director, is on the brink of marking 60 years with Nimmo’s Insurance Brokers, a day he will celebrate on September 17.

But despite his lengthy tenure, Mr Knott admits the ever-changing landscape and modernisation of all industries means he is constantly being educated.

“When I bought the business, my life became completely different,” he said.

“I like to think I leave the business side of things at the door when I leave each day, but my wife thinks otherwise.

“But everything is changing all the time, and so even training people from scratch, like when I first started, is difficult now.

“We have young people come in here for jobs and they say they are quick learners, but even I am still learning the trade all these years later.”

Having had major surgery for bowel cancer four years ago, which still leaves him in some discomfort from time to time, Mr Knott would be forgiven for wanting to call it a day.

But the idea of retirement is something he could not be less interested in.

“I feel like I have achieved something by being here for this long, and it is difficult to put into words what that means,” he said.

“I have no real hobbies, apart from gardening, but I have to be very careful anyway because of my surgery and I have had hernias in the past too.

“I am still going strong, and while I am fit and there is paper to sift through, I will still keep coming into the office, because it keeps me sane and it makes me happy.”

