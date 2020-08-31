A RESIDENT who was attacked by a snake before its venomous chomp punctured her foot has warned others to avoid the alley where she was bitten.

The victim was out walking on Sunday afternoon when she passed through an alleyway which connects Longfields Road and Colchester Road in St Osyth.

The cut through is also known to locals as Coffin Pathway, due to it being the former route on which coffins would be transported from the church to the cemetery.

According to a note, which the victim left in the alley in a bid to warn fellow residents, it was here where she was set upon by a slithering snake.

The ordeal appears to have left her with a nasty wound.

The notice said: “I got bitten by a snake in this alley on Sunday afternoon, and I will say, it hurt badly.

“So, please be aware of your pets or children when walking up here, as it came from nowhere and did puncture my foot.

“It was so painful all night, so please take extra care.”

During the hotter months of the year, adder snakes are believed to be more common and active in the area.

Pauline Fisher, from St Osyth, said she was only made aware of snakes in the village when she saw the victim’s self-made sign and says she will no longer be using the pathway.

She has also called on the authorities to install better warning signs informing people of the dangers posed by the sneaky serpents.

“I have lived here for seven years and I was never aware of any snakes in Coffin Pathway,” she said.

“I normally walk through there two or three times a day with my dog, but I will be avoiding it from now on.”

She added: “Apparently the snake wrapped itself around the woman’s ankle and then bit her.

“There definitely should be signs put up warning people of the dangers, especially for people with young children or dogs.”

Michael Talbot, Tendring councillor for the St Osyth ward, and the council’s portfolio holder for environment and public space, says there has been an increase in snake sightings.

“There has been greater evidence of snake activity in the area, and I can confirm increasing reports of snakes and there is a few adders in the area,” he said.

“The very hot weather, coupled with a lack of attention to the public spaces due to furloughed staff, I think, is responsible for the increase.

“There is always a warning to be careful of disturbing a snake when out in the countryside because there is, and always has been, that danger.”