A LONG-running radio station which first went on air 30 years ago will be rebranded from next week.

Dream 100 was launched in October 1990 and initially broadcast 24 hours a day, from Colchester.

Since 2006, however, the station has predominantly been the sound of Tendring.

Earlier this year, the sale of Dream 100 to media juggernaut Bauer – home to Kiss and Absolute Radio – was finalised and it will now be rebranded as Greatest Hits Radio.

As a result, the station’s local breakfast show will be replaced with a regional drivetime show.

Adam Cardy, 48, from Clacton, was a fan of Dream 100 and particularly enjoyed how the format allowed the presenters’ personalities to come through.

He said: “I am taxi driver, so I listen to radio a lot, and I used to listen to Dream 100 all the time but now it is changing it is going to go the same way as Heart Radio.

“It has gone from truly local, to semi-local, to just national radio with some local touches which I do feel sad about.

“I do understand it is cheaper from a business point of view but it is a shame to lose the truly local radio stations.

“It is just another local thing disappearing and I think what Dream 100 was will lose some listeners for the simply reason that people like local.”

The end of Dream 100’s tenure on the airwaves comes after Bauer launched its Greatest Hits Network, which will just play music from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s.

Dee Ford, who is the group managing director for Bauer Radio, said: “Expanding the Hits Radio Brand Network will ensure listeners benefit from multi-platform digital distribution.”