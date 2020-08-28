COMMUTERS and rail passengers will be without train travel for more than 20 days while a rail company works to modernise its signalling system.

Network Rail engineers will be carrying out significant works from now until next spring as part of a major upgrade to improve reliability and safety.

The ambitious project will see the railway line between Clacton and Thorpe-le-Soken adopt a computer-based signal system which will be controlled at Colchester station.

The current system uses mechanical levers and pullies to change signals and track points and is outdated.

Although in the long-term Network Rail says the changes will improve customer experience, over the coming months, the works are likely to cause disruption.

Between February 20 and March 24, a 23-day stretch of intense engineering upgrades is planned and no trains will be running between the stations.

During this time alterations will also be made to the overhead line equipment and the track layout will be remodelled and updated.

Work between either Thorpe-le-Soken and Clacton, or Hythe and Walton, will also take place every weekend from September 12 until October 25.

There will then be a three-month break in the project until the lengthy improvements begin.

John Smock, chairman of Tendring-based rail users group Ontrack, said: “The new system will have its benefits, but all they are doing is replacing worn out kit.

“The main concern is how it will interfere with passengers and the impact it will have on accessibility and availability.

“People who get the last train need to know they can get home, so the alternative replacement transport needs to be adequate.

“Disruption is not a friend to those want to people to start using public transport again.”

During the days on which the works will take place, bus replacements will be laid on for travellers.

But Ellie Burrows, Network Rail route director for Anglia, said: “I’m sorry for the disruption the works will cause for passengers.

“Completing these large-scale projects and maintenance in one co-ordinated effort will help reduce the overall disruption.”