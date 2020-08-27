A MAN has been charged following a 20-person brawl in Clacton which left four people were injured.
A teenage girl was left seriously hurt following the "disturbance" involving baseball bats, which happened in Elmden Court on Tuesday evening.
Essex Police said a car was in collision with two teenage girls and two men following reports of a large group of people fighting.
Brett Hart, 34, of Elmden Court, has been charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.
He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.
A 37-year-old woman, from Clacton, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, attempted murder and dangerous driving.
She has been released on bail until September 20 while police continue their enquiries.
An 18-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was released without charge.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are continuing our investigation and anyone who saw what happened or has information or camera footage is asked to call Clacton CID."
Witnesses should call 101 quoting crime reference number 42/134951/20.
