Restaurants across Essex are set to continue offering discounted meals next month following the success of a Government campaign.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched in August to give the leisure and hospitality sector a boost after lockdown.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak wanted to encourage people to eat out after restaurants reopened.

Diners could enjoy up to 50 per cent off food, up to a maximum of £10 per person, from Monday to Wednesday.

And despite it coming to an end next Tuesday a number of restaurants and chains will be extending it or have devised their own discounts for September.

Here is a run down of the ones we know about.

Bengal Diner, Colchester: the Indian restaurant wasn't able to enrol in the Eat Out scheme in time but has decided to offer its own discount in September. The restaurant will have 40 per cent off on Tuesday September 1, Wednesday 2 and Thursday 3.

Pavilion, Middleborough: Elysium Group confirmed it will be continuing with the same offer for the month of September

Read more >> Pavilion and Mimosa to run 50% off Eat Out discount in September

Mimosa, Highwoods: Elysium Group confirmed it will be continuing with the same offer for the month of September

Armstrong’s, Clacton: Clacton Pavilion will continue to subsidise meals throughout September

The Lodge Country Inn, South Woodham Ferrers: The restaurant isn't extending the scheme but has devised a special menu on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays starting from September 1. There will be two courses including a small beer, wine or a soft drink for £9.95 available.

Tesco: Tesco has said its cafes will continue to offer 50 per cent off in September. There are no limits on the value and people can eat in or takeaway

Toby Carvery: The chain, which has restaurants across Essex, will keep the discounts for two weeks after the end of the scheme on Tuesday

Harvester: Harvester will also extend its discounts into the first two weeks of September

Bill's: The chain confirmed it will extend its Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout September. Bill's is also developing a special menu for the deal that offers one course for £10 and two courses for £14.50 when dining from the set menu

Pizza Hut: Restaurants which will be offering two for one on main meals Monday to Wednesday from September 7.