POLICE officers have closed a road following a serious crash last night.
The A137 remains closed this morning from the Bull Pub, in Brantham, to Tattingstone for accident investigation work.
Emergency services are still at the scene and dealing with the incident.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes until the road reopens.
The A137 is closed from north of Brantham to Tattingstone following a road traffic collision, police are on scene and dealing. Please seek alternative routes #suffolkhighways— Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) August 27, 2020
Suffolk Police has been contacted for further comment.
