EVER spent the night down your local pub and wondered what it would be like if you were standing behind the bar instead?

Well, if you've found yourself entertaining that idea, now could be time to give it a try as there are plenty of watering holes around Essex which are currently up for grabs.

With a bit of cash behind you there are a number of tenancy agreements - where you pay the rent, bills and staff costs - available on boozers from Colchester to Braintree to Southend.

And, in many cases, private accommodation is included - so if could be getting a home as well as a business.

Here are a selection of what's out there according to the findmypub.com website.

> NB: All information was available on the website on the day of publication

Hole In The Wall

Address: Balkerne Lane, Colchester, Essex, CO3 3LA

Ingoing cost: £14,000

Rent: £23,500

Type: Tenancy / Lease

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, lounge and office.

Details: Located within a few hundred yards of the City Centre, just off the usual town drinking circuit, the pub sits on the ancient ruins of the Roman City walls which can still be seen. Opposite is a large multi-storey car park and bridge which people use to shop in the town and walk to work. The theatre is opposite, and several cafes and restaurants are also close by.

Occupying a prominent position close to the City Centre. The public house benefits from split level intimate trading areas. Two bars offer a large range of cask ales and chilled lagers. A separate catering kitchen provides the trader with an opportunity to develop further trade.

There are two separate patio areas which attract customers in the summer months, and when the weather is fine.

The Crown

Address: High Street, Manningtree, Colchester, Essex, CO11 1AH

Ingoing cost: £44,500

Rent: £51,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: N/A

Details: This is a rare opportunity to acquire a business with such a fabulous location and amenities. The Crown has an envied position in the town and can cater for a wide range of customers from families to bespoke function events.

The landlords are seeking an experienced, passionate operator to build upon this superb business and help it to reach new heights. A fresh perspective and impetus to the mixed food and drink offer would be beneficial, while enjoying the stunning location, right next to the River Stour. If you fancy running the Crown, then contact the recruitment team for further information.

The Swan

Address: Bank Street, Braintree, Essex, CM7 1UL

Ingoing cost: £12,000

Rent: £25,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: Private accommodation consists of three double bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, large lounge and large office. There is also a separate private entrance to the private quarters. In reasonable condition but needs some decoration.

Details: Braintree itself is a market town with a population of 42,000 and the demographics especially in the local villages are good. Two main market areas link throughout the town, which is run twice weekly, on a Wednesday and a Saturday.

The Swan has a large central bar with seating areas all around; there are separated areas behind the main bar which one houses a pool table but may be more suitable for guests eating. There is a large patio garden and a trade catering kitchen which was refurbished little over two years ago and is compliant. There is also council permission for two tables to the front of the pub which will help the pub promote daytime trade.

Horse & Groom

Address: Rayne Road, Braintree, Essex, CM7 2QA

Ingoing cost: £27,500

Rent: £30,500

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of two single and two double bedrooms, lounge, office and two bathrooms.

Details: The Horse & Groom is a historic, well-known pub in Braintree town centre. The Pub benefits from a great central location, which ensures footfall is high at all times of the day as it is just a stone's throw from the various shops, pubs and restaurant within the town centre.

The trading space consists of two bar areas, including forty food covers. There are two bar serveries and a trade kitchen.

It has a lovely beer garden which captures the sun all day long, the food offering is classic pub grub and is famous for its Real Ale, Beer festivals and music events, there is also a car park with parking for ten vehicles.

The Trafalgar

Address: 616 Main Road, Harwich, Essex, CO12 4LW

Ingoing cost: £6,000

Rent: £16,500

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation consists of three bedrooms, one reception rooms, one bathroom.

Details: The Dovercourt area of Harwich is on the way into town and is mainly residential with some light industrial and commercial businesses. The Trafalgar trades to the locals and residents with some support from local businesses and pub teams.

Internally the site has two bars, a small kitchen adjacent to the rear room that would need some work to be a trade kitchen but can cater for team food and serves the private quarters as well.

Externally the site has a large beer garden to the rear with a patio and a decked section as well as the garden area with the children’s play equipment. There has been some local investment in the exterior decoration and the garden, but some extra focus will be needed on the bar areas to help create the atmosphere required.

The Old Courthouse​​

​

Address: King Street, Stanford-Le-Hope

Ingoing cost: £15,700

Rent: £28,950

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The spacious private quarters comprise four bedrooms, a lounge, bathroom, kitchen and office. The accommodation will be offered in good decorative order.

Details: The New Court House presents an exciting opportunity for the right publican, to develop a great community pub. This well-presented building with two separate trading areas allows for the creation of several zones and boasts the space and features rarely found in one place.

The pub's 'small-town' central location brings in a real mix of clientele, allowing the new publican to explore new and varied offers to be run during the day and throughout the week. The pub also attracts a busy passing trade, thanks to its great curb appeal and high visibility.

Loyal Toast

Address: Western Approaches, Southend On Sea, Essex, SS2 6XY

Ingoing cost: £12,550

Rent: £26,250

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: N/A

Details: The Loyal Toast is a true community pub in the seaside town of Southend on Sea. The local residents, who are regulars, enjoy great pub food as well as a relaxed drink.

The pub is traditionally decorated throughout comprising exposed ceiling beams, brick walls and an open fireplace, for a real homely atmosphere. In the early evenings and weekends custom is highly driven through live sports viewing. This is a great opportunity for an experienced publican to build on the established trade level even further.

The Falcon

Address: Marine Parade, Southend On Sea, Essex, SS1 2EN

Ingoing cost: £24,125

Rent: £26,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: Above the pub the principle living area overlooks the sea, there is a separate kitchen and bathroom with five bedrooms.

Details: The Falcon is a traditional pub that services the local community throughout the year with a substantial increase in trade throughout the Spring/Summer months from tourists and visitors to this seaside location.

The bar is sea facing with seating at the front and a pool table to the side, Currently, the pub shows sport and has pool and darts teams. The pub does not have a kitchen, so the focus is on great quality drinks and service. There is however an opportunity to introduce easy to serve bar snacks, e.g. Scotch eggs, Sausage Rolls, Pies etc

There is room for five tables outside. There is a covered smoking area at the back of the pub.