PARENTS could be hit with a fine for absences and have been warned “attendance is mandatory” as schools prepare to welcome back all pupils.

Council bosses have penned an open letter to parents and carers ahead of the full reopening of schools in September.

The letter calls on parents and children to recognise “the important role” everyone must play in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Essex County Council said while the prevalence of Covid-19 in the country has decreased since March, there “will still be risks” as long as the virus remains in the community.

“Scientific evidence shows Covid-19 presents a lower risk to children than adults of becoming severely ill and there is no evidence that children transmit the disease any more than adults,” the letter reads.

The authority said the government “has made it clear” that attendance will be mandatory for pupils of compulsory school age.

The council said it remains within headteachers’ discretion to request a target penalty notice for non-attendance.

The letter reads: “We will want to see clear evidence of the support the school has offered to the family to help their child to attend before we agree to the school’s penalty notice request, and will take each case on an individual basis.”

Schools and colleges closed to the majority of pupils on March 23, as England entered a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

June saw the return of some pupils, largely on a part-time basis.

The authority said it has been working with “schools, colleges and partners” to prepare for September’s wholesale reopening of schools.

Possible measures taken at schools include pupils being kept in class or year group bubbles and older pupils being asked to socially distance.

The letter adds: “If children have coronavirus symptoms, they must not attend and you will be asked to collect your child if they are displaying symptoms.”