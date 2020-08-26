Council bosses have penned an open letter to parents and carers ahead of the full reopening of schools to pupils in September.

The letter calls on parents and children to recognise “the important role” everyone must play in reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

The authority said while the prevalence of Covid-19 in the country has decreased since March, there “will still be risks” as long as the virus remains in the community.

“Scientific evidence shows Covid-19 presents a lower risk to children than adults of becoming severely ill and there is no evidence that children transmit the disease any more than adults,” the letter reads.

“In preparation for wider opening, we ask that parents and carers read the government’s guidance on what they need to know about early years providers, schools and colleges in the autumn term and speak to their children about the important role we must all play in reducing the spread of the virus.

“It’s crucial we support our county’s schools and colleges by understanding and adhering to the protective measures they put in place.”

Let us know what you think through our online poll: Should all schools reopen to pupils from September?

The authority said the government “has made it clear” that attendance will be mandatory for pupils of compulsory school age.

The council said it remains within headteachers’ discretion to request a target penalty notice for non-attendance.

The letter reads: “We will want to see clear evidence of the support the school has offered to the family to help their child to attend before we agree to the school’s penalty notice request, and will take each case on an individual basis.”

Schools and colleges closed to the majority of pupils on March 23, as England entered a lockdown to combat the spread of the virus.

June saw the return of some pupils, largely on a part-time basis.

The letter said: “Throughout, we have been incredibly proud of Essex’s response.

“Many parents and carers have had to provide childcare and assist with education on top of their work commitments, teachers and education staff have had to deal with the logistical issues associated with ensuring those attending settings were kept safe, and pupils have experienced disruption to their routine, education, exams and social interactions.

“We do not underestimate the sacrifices that have been made, the uncertainty that’s been felt, and the hard work that’s gone into Essex’s response to this crisis.”

Essex County Council said it has been working with “schools, colleges and partners” to prepare for September’s wholesale reopening of schools.

Possible measures taken at schools will include pupils being kept in class or year group-sized bubbles and older pupils being asked to socially distance “where possible.”

The letter adds: “If children, or anyone they live with, have coronavirus symptoms, they must not attend their school or college and you will be asked to collect your child if they are displaying symptoms whilst at school or college.

“Remote education will be provided for pupils self-isolating.”

You can read the letter in full here.