A THUG threw a glass bottle through the window of a woman's home before speeding off in his car.
Clacton’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team is appealing for witnesses to come forward following the incident in Harrow Road, Clacton.
It is understood the suspect is known by the victim, who is aged in her 40s.
It happened at about 10.40pm on Tuesday, August 18.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a glass bottle was thrown through a window of an address in Clacton.
"We received reports that a man smashed the double-glazed window of a property in Harrow Road.
"The suspect then drove off at speed in a black BMW 3 Series.
"We understand a man was walking his dog close to the incident and we would like to talk to him.
"We believe the suspect and the occupant are known to each other."
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Team quoting crime reference number 42/129170/20.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.