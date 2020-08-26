A TEENAGE girl was seriously hurt during a 20-person brawl involving baseball bats.

Emergency services were called to Elmden Court, Clacton, following a "disturbance" involving up to 20 people.

The incident happened at about 9.10pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl was seriously injured following a disturbance.

"We received reports that up to 20 people, some armed with bats, were fighting in Elmden Court.

"We also received information that a car had been damaged.

"During the altercation, two men and two women were in a collision with the vehicle that had been damaged."

A 17-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious life-changing injuries following the incident.

A 22-year-old man and another girl suffered bruising and a 23-year-old man suffered a fracture to his hand.

The tree occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

A 34-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They remained in custody for questioning yesterday.

St Mary's ward councillor Mark Stephenson said he was appalled to hear about the incident.

"This is absolutely shocking," he said.

"It's horrific that we are still having such brawls in this day and age.

"I have had complaints from residents about parties and antisocial behaviour in this area in recent weeks.

"I hope the girl and the other people who were hurt make quick recoveries.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to Elmden Court at around 9.10pm following reports of a collision.

"We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her to hospital for further assessment and care."

Anyone with information, dash cam footage and mobile footage is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting incident 1233 of August 25.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.