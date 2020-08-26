LIFEBOAT volunteers rushed to the aid of three sailors in the sea off Clacton after their vessel suffered engine trouble.
Clacton RNLI's Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched after a call from help on Monday at about 5.50am.
The vessel, which had left Mersea bound for Ipswich, developed an engine fault en route.
"It was possibly something had become caught around the propeller" a spokesman for the lifeboat crew said.
"The volunteer crew left the vessel heading under sail power until arrival upon Brightlingsea spit.
"The skipper then dropped his sails and we placed them in an alongside tow taking them to the Hammerhead pontoon in the harbour so repairs could be arranged."