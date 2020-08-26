EXPENSIVE and jaw dropping supercars once again pulled into a seaside town on the weekend, much to the delight of motoring enthusiasts.

Everything from hot-rod red Ferraris and blacked-out McLarens, to flashy Mercedes, lined the Frinton seafront on Sunday afternoon.

The impressive sight, which photographers, petrolheads, and joyous children all lapped up, marked the third car meet-up in the town in as many months.

The first came back in June, when drivers from the Essex-based McLaren Owners Club pulled up following a day of touring all-round the county.

Then, in July, a more varied collection of 30 attention-grabbing and speedy vehicles lined the promenade; beautiful GTRs and Lamborghinis delighting the masses.

The most recent event, organised by members of the Essex and Suffolk branch of the national Driver’s Union, proved just as popular.

Kevin Jay, a photographer from Clacton, usually has little care for cars, but says even he could not resist taking a few snaps of the beautiful four-wheelers.

“If I am being honest, I have no interest in cars, but I do like something different to photograph,” he said.

“The drivers are all members of a club and they were parked up for an hour or so, and there was a lot of local interest.

“People were admiring the cars and having photos taken with them, and there were a lot of excited kids.”