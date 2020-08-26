RESIDENTS have been left feeling powerless and infuriated after a group of travellers pitched up at a recreation field only a week after others were moved on by the authorities.

Homeowners living in Gainsford Gardens say an illegal encampment appeared on the Eastcliff playing fields, in Clacton.

Their most recent incident comes no more than seven days after Tendring Council and Essex Police moved to evict travellers off the site.

According to residents, caravans are once again backed up close to their garden fences, which previously had to be sanitised after they were urinated and defecated on.

Residents have called for wooden posts to be replaced with concrete bollards to prevent it happening again.

Michael Hillman, 74, who is Gainsford Gardens’ co-coordinator for the Tendring Neighbourhood Watch group, said the encampment is proving an ongoing nightmare for those living nearby, especially the more vulnerable residents.

“Travellers were only evicted last week, but they have now got back on to the field and it is causing more problems for residents,” he said.

“They are again parked close to the side fences of residents, and my big worry is some of the neighbours are very ill.

“I have been speaking with neighbours and anger is not the word, they are fuming and we are 100 per cent not happy with the council.

“These people are damaging public property, and the council end up spending more money on repairing the field after the travellers have moved.”

Julia Westlake, who lives in a bungalow next to where the group has settled, was shocked to discover travellers had been able to return to the area so soon after some were sent on their way.

She believes Tendring Council should be implementing more stringent measures to deter travellers.

“I am just annoyed that they have the opportunity to drive on to any open space that they feel is available to them,” she said.

“The mess and rubbish they leave behind is a health hazard and it looks disgusting.

“The general public, whose council tax pays towards the upkeep of the open spaces, are then unable to use them.

“I just wish the council would make it more difficult for this to happen.”

After the first incident Tendring Council said it would investigate measures to prevent illegal travellers’ encampments at the popular playing field.

The council was contacted for comment in relation to the latest incident but did not respond before the Gazette went to print.