A PREDATORY paedophile who groomed, sexually assaulted, and took indecent images of nine young boys has been jailed for more than 11 years.

David Brown, 40, of Elthorne Park, in Clacton, was initially arrested in January 2019 on suspicion of a sexual assault of a boy under 13 years of age.

Following an extensive police investigation, Brown was charged in March of this year, 14-months after his initial arrest.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court last month, where he admitted 20 sex offences.

The harrowing acts, which took place between July 2017 and January 2019, included six counts of intentional sexual touching of a boy under 13 and four counts of causing or inciting sexual activity with a boy under 13.

Brown, formerly of Duke Street, Hintlesham, also admitted sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy and three counts of taking indecent images and six counts of voyeurism.

Following a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday, he has now been sentenced to 11 years and one month in prison, with an extended licence period of three years imprisonment.

He has also been made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ registry indefinitely.

Speaking after the sentencing, detective constable Elizabeth Smy, from Suffolk Police, praised those who worked on the highly sensitive and traumatising case.

“These were horrific offences against very young boys who were purposefully groomed and sexually assaulted by Brown,” she said.

“It was clearly an emotive investigation for all those involved and I would like to thank officers and the safeguarding team for their dedication and professionalism.”

Det Con Smy is also hopeful the sentencing will provide solace to the victims and their relatives.

She added: “I would like to pay tribute to the victims’ families for their courage in supporting the investigation.

“I hope that the court result will bring some measure of closure and allow them to move forward positively in their lives.”

Anyone who would like to speak to someone about sexual abuse, or is concerned for a child, should call 999 in an emergency, or 101.