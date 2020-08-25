A CUTE dog was taken for a walk by a pooch-loving PCSO while a warrant was executed at the property in which he was found.
The Tendring Community Policing Team carried out a search of an address in Church Road, Clacton, on Sunday, August 23.
After discovering a black dog was present in the building, a community officer decided to take him for a calming, morning walk along the seafront.
While embarking on the soothing stroll, the officer's colleagues seized a phone found in the property, but no arrests were made.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We executed a warrant in Church Road, Clacton, on Sunday August 23, and we seized a phone.
"There were no arrests and our enquiries are ongoing."
