A CUTE dog was taken for a walk by a pooch-loving PCSO while a warrant was executed at the property in which he was found. 

The Tendring Community Policing Team carried out a search of an address in Church Road, Clacton, on Sunday, August 23.

After discovering a black dog was present in the building, a community officer decided to take him for a calming, morning walk along the seafront.

While embarking on the soothing stroll, the officer's colleagues seized a phone found in the property, but no arrests were made. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We executed a warrant in Church Road, Clacton, on Sunday August 23, and we seized a phone. 

"There were no arrests and our enquiries are ongoing."
 