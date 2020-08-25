A YOUNG man is fighting for his life in hospital after his car smashed into an electricity pylon and overturned in a quiet village.
Essex Police were called to Landermere Road, in Thorpe-le-Soken, shortly after 9pm yesterday following reports of a serious car crash.
After arriving at the scene, officers discovered a blue Ford Fiesta which had struck a power tower before flipping over.
The driver, reported as being a man in his 20s, was rushed to hospital having suffered life-threatening, internal injuries.
Emergency services remained on the scene for several hours, as well as engineers from UK Power Networks, who worked throughout the night to restore power to nearby houses.
Essex Police is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage to contact the Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1250 of August 24.