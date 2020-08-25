A GROUP of drivers who parked up on a genteel seaside town’s prized greensward have been told not to return by furious residents.

On Saturday evening shortly after 5.30pm, a row of cars was spotted parked up on Frinton’s hallowed greensward, next to the famed Clock Tower.

The area, on which parking is not permitted, is a popular destination for dog walkers, children, and day trippers - not least during the summer.

Despite the dangers of driving on an area of land reserved for the public, at least ten vehicles were seen mounting the greensward before parking.

One resident, who has asked to remain anonymous, initially noticed a small group of cars gathering, before several more joined them a short while after.

The concerned witness believes the drivers’ brazen disregard for the town’s parking rules compromised the safety of the public, and perhaps more worryingly, unsuspecting children.

“It’s such a shame because an area such as the greensward should be a place for people and children to walk and play safely,” she said.

“But this opportunity was taken away because of the pure danger of the cars.

“These lads were shifting their cars around and someone could have been injured.

“They were quite intimidating too and revving their engines.

“It is very disappointing and alarming that certain people take pleasure in flouting the rules of acceptable behaviour.”

Amanda Fordham, 40, who lives in Frinton, has also blasted the culprits for their careless actions.

“The greensward is not a parking area but a lovely area to walk, run, and play on,” she said.

“There are plenty of parking spaces and it’s obvious that the grass is not for parking on,” she said.

“I hope these drivers don’t return and didn’t ruin anything.

“It’s sad people keep disregarding safety and etiquette.

“What’s happening to people these days?

“It is like nobody cares about anyone else anymore.”

Terry Allen, ward councillor for Frinton, says he immediately alerted the town’s PCSOs, who quickly dispersed the group.

“There are certain groups that think they can do what they want, but we don’t want them or their behaviour in Frinton,” he said.

“I don’t know what gave them the idea to drive on the greensward when there are people and children about.

“But we will not tolerate it anymore.”