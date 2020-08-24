A TRAPPED casualty had to be cut free from a car following a nasty crash in a coastal town which required a multi-agency response.

Firefighters, police officers, and paramedics were all called to Promenade Way, in Brightlingsea, at about 11.30am, on Monday.

The crews had received reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, which had resulted in a white BMW mounting the curb.

The convertible car, which can cost as much as £30,000, appeared to have come to an abrupt stop after smashing into a road sign on the corner of Colne Road.

In images obtained by the Gazette, the vehicle's airbags can also be seen to have deployed.

Once at the scene, the emergency services established that a person was unable to free themselves from one of the vehicles.

Firefighters then worked to rescue the casualty and after an hour of trying, eventually managed to remove them from the car.

According to the ambulance service, which sent three ambulances to the scene, two women were transported to Colchester Hospital for further treatment following the incident.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Firefighters were called to a road traffic collision in Brightlingsea this morning.

On arrival, crews reported that two vehicles had collided and one person was trapped.

Firefighters rescued the person by 12:33pm and the casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service."

Wendy Clow, who lives in the area, saw the scene of the crash and the efforts of the emergency services while out walking.

"We did not see what happened, but as we approached the road we saw a white car up on a pavement and a black car opposite," she said.

"The fire brigade, police, and ambulances were already there, but I was shocked to see it."