TENDRING'S coronavirus infection rates have risen, according to new data.
Public Health England figures have shown how the rate of infection has changed over the past week.
The figures, for the seven days to August 18, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community.
The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.
Data for the most recent three days (August 19-21) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.
In Tendring, there have been six new confirmed cases during the space of seven days, up from four the previous week.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show there have been no new deaths recorded in the past week.