A SEAFRONT restaurant has pledged to continue its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme to help Clacton bounce back this summer.

The leisure and hospitality sector in Essex was hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown, but it was given a helping hand when the Government launched the Eat Out to Help Out scheme on August 1.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak wanted to encourage people to eat out after restaurants reopened.

Diners could enjoy up to 50 per cent off food, up to a maximum of £10 per person, from Monday to Wednesday.

The initiative is set to finish at the end of the month.

But Clacton Pavilion director Billy Peak has announced that he will continue to subsidise meals at the venue’s Armstrong’s restaurant throughout September.

“We are going to extend the Eat Out to Help Out promotion at Armstrong’s for the whole of September,” he said.

“It will be on food only, not alcoholic drinks or soft drinks and it is running all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“The demand we have had for the Eat Out to Help Out scheme has outweighed what we can provide in the past month and quite a lot of our regular customers couldn’t get a booking. So, we want to extend it.

“This will not be supported by the Government - it will be at our cost and is purely down to us.”

Mr Peak said he would welcome it if the Government decided to extend its own scheme.

But added: “The Government has already given a lot of help to businesses in different formats.

“Whoever thought of this particular initiative - whether it was Rishi himself or his think tank - wants a big pat on the back.

“It’s helped the restaurant and bar industry out tremendously and has provided a great lift for the public to have the confidence to get out and enjoy themselves.”

Mr Peak said his scheme will run until the end of September, when he will review it.

He said: “It is not about gross profit, but about cash flow and keeping staff regularly employed, especially at a time of the year when things are about to slow down.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if other local businesses follow suit.”

The Pavilion will be offering 50 per cent off food at the Armstrong’s restaurant, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays next month.

Diners are advised to book ahead on 01255 688819.