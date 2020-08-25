TENDRING Council will investigate measures to prevent illegal travellers’ encampments at a popular playing field.

Residents called for wooden posts to be replaced with concrete bollards after a group of travellers set up camp at the Eastcliff Playing Field, off Fourth Avenue, Clacton, last Monday.

Residents in Gainsford Gardens, Holland-on-Sea, which neighbours the site, claim they were kept awake at night by generators and barking dogs.

They were unhappy that access was gained to the Tendring Council-owned field after two wooden posts between a car park and the old cricket pavilion were ripped out.

And now they have called for a more robust and permanent deterrent. A spokesman for Tendring Council said: “Following a formal direction to leave the site, the travellers have now vacated the area.

“Tendring Council officers are currently clearing waste left behind and ensuring the site is clean and sanitised.

“Any damage caused to gain entry will be investigated and work will take place to secure the site.”

Resident Adele Bird was one of those to call for action after a series of incursions over recent years.

She said: “The dogs were barking at night and loud music was played.

“The playing field was almost a no-go area for local residents.

“The wooden posts are not fit for purpose and are never checked - some have been loose for some time. The only solution to this problem is to replace the wooden posts with concrete ones.”

Jackie West, from the Gainsford Gardens Group, said the latest encampment included caravans, cars and a truck, which were parked up only feet away from back gardens.

“There’s no need for 6ft posts and concrete posts can be made to look very pleasant,” she added.

Mrs West added that football training sessions on the field had to be cancelled due to the incursion.