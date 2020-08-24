CLACTON Pier’s exciting new White Water Log Flume proved a splash hit when it opened up for the first time at the weekend.

Customers of all ages were queueing long before it made its initial run around lunchtime on Saturday and by the end of the day hundreds of thrill seekers had enjoyed the attraction.

They packed into the five logs – each taking four passengers – on the ride which was bought from Codonas Park in Aberdeen and had been totally refurbished during the winter.

Pier director Billy Ball said he was delighted with the response the attraction received.

“Everyone seemed to love it; some got off and went straight to the back of the queue for another go,” he said.

“We had some great feedback and the weather was just about perfect for the ride’s first day of operation.”

The most excited customer was young Joe Chesshire from Harwich, who was with his mum, Stacey, and sister, Megan, celebrating his eighth birthday.

“We got an email from the pier the day before to say the log flume was opening and it was the perfect way to spend Joe’s birthday,” she said.

“He was the first to go on the ride and it really made his day. We loved it.”

It had initially been hoped to have the attraction ready for Easter but the lockdown and the lack of supply of materials and labour put that back.

However, the final touches were made last week, and the ride passed all its safety inspections with flying colours.

“We were a little concerned when it was so windy on Friday, but it dropped enough for us to be able to open on Saturday lunchtime and it was a great weekend for us,” added Mr Ball.

The next new ride to open will be the Looping Star Roller Coaster which is expected to open next year.

The pier is waiting for a settlement of its insurance claim with Aviva following storm damage in February.

Once that is finalised it is hoped to start work on an extension of the ride deck to house the roller coaster in October.