A HUGE blaze which sprung up in Clacton is believed to have been started deliberately.
Two fire crews from Clacton were called to Alton Park Road at about 3.10pm on Sunday.
When they arrived they found two garden sheds were completely alight and quickly set about tackling the blaze.
Residents have spotted massive plumes of thick black smoke from as far away as Clacton Pier.
The fire was extinguished by about 4pm but firefighters remain at the scene to check for hotspots.
They are also damping down any areas where new fires could spring up.
A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said: "The cause of the fire has been recorded as deliberate."
The fire took place close to Alton Park Junior School.
- Jennifer Thompson sent this photo of the fire
- Kez Everitt-Bronze captured the blaze burning
- Kez Everitt-Bronze captured thick black smoke coming from the fire