FOUR people were taken to hospital following a serious crash in St Osyth.

Emergency services were called to Colchester Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

The road was closed by police whilst paramedics worked at the scene and the air ambulance was also called in.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a vehicle had left the road in the collision.

He said: "Four ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended the scene of a road traffic accident in which a vehicle had left the road.

"Four people were transported by land to Colchester General Hospital.”

PC Toby Wilde confirmed on Twitter one person was arrested at the scene of the crash on suspicion of drink driving.

He said: "Serious RTC along the B1027 St Osyth, miraculously nobody seriously injured thankfully.

"One arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Also had a warrant for court for not appearing for a drink driving charge.

"Thanks everyone for your patience whilst the road was closed."

Serious RTC along the #B1027 st osyth, miraculously nobody seriously injured thankfully.1 arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Also had a warrant for court for not appearing for a drink driving charge. Thanks everyone for your patience whilst the road was closed. @EP_RPU_North pic.twitter.com/uTlkkFcSwZ — PC Toby Wilde (@PCTobyWilde) August 22, 2020

Essex Police have confirmed one man was arrested following the collision.

A spokesman said: "A man has been arrested following a collision St Osyth.

"We received a report a vehicle had been in collision with a tree in Colchester Road at around 5.15pm on Saturday.

"We attended and arrested a 27 year-old man from Colchester on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and failing to appear at court. He is currently in custody.

"No-one sustained life-threatening or life-changing injures."