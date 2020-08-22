A MAN has been charged with actual bodily harm after a woman was allegedly shoved to the floor and punched in a car park.
Essex Police say a man and a woman were involved in an altercation in the car park, in Hall Lane, Walton, at around 4.45pm on Thursday, August 13.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We understand the man threw a punch and missed before grabbing her, forcing her to the floor and punching her."
Gary Menzies, 40, of Butcher’s Lane, Walton, was subsequently arrested and has now been charged with actual bodily harm and harassment without violence.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Essex Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything around the time of the incident.
Call Clacton police station on 101 quoting crime reference 42/125643/20, or visit: essex.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
