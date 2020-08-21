POLICE seized Class A drugs and an array of weapons during a raid on a property in Clacton.

Essex Police's Operation Raptor North team executed a warrant in the town early on Thursday.

The haul included a range of knives and a firearm.

A man and a woman were arrested in relation to the supply of Class A drugs.

A spokesman said: "A large amount of Class A drugs was recovered, along with phones, cash and an array of weapons."

Essex Police's Operation Raptor teams were set up in a bid to disrupt county lines drugs gangs targeting the county.