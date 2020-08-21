A FLOOD alert is no longer in force for the north Essex coast, but people have been urged to take care due to strong winds.

The alert, issued by Flood Information Service on Thursday afternoon, covered the area from Clacton to St Peters Flat, including the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

A 'flood alert' means flooding is possible and people should be prepared, but the status is not as serious as a 'flood warning' or a 'severe flood warning'.

The service said there was a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.30am and 3.30am on Friday.

Tides were expected to be higher than usual due to spring tides, including in Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea seafront, which could have seen some wave overtopping and spray.

There was also a warning that The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon could have been flooded.

People were were warned to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The service said: "Levels are now well below the flood risk thresholds.

"The forecast is for no current flood risk from high tides today, Friday 21 August.

"There are some strong winds forecast for today, so please continue to take care on waterside roads, footpaths and promenades and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We will continue to monitor levels closely."

This information was last updated at 8.29am on Friday.